The WHO put out a dishonest narrative last week, making conclusions dishonest









After The WHO told the public they would no longer investigate the theory that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab, it has now come to light that key raw data was not turned over by Chinese Scientists.

They said claiming it originated in the Chinese lab studying bat viruses was “extremely unlikely.” However, they don’t have key raw data. The CCP’s claims that the virus originated in frozen foods or from Italy or the US, is propaganda. Yet, The WHO went along with that.

The New York Times reported that the WHO investigators “said disagreements over patient records and other issues were so tense that they sometimes erupted into shouts among the typically mild-mannered scientists on both sides.”

This information was not even mentioned during pressers last week.

The lack of cooperation from China “makes it difficult” for the WHO scientists “to uncover important clues that could help stop future outbreaks of such dangerous diseases,” the Times reported.

Thea Kølsen Fischer, an epidemiologist and professor from Denmark who was one of the scientists who went to China, told the Times that obtaining raw data was “like for a clinical doctor looking at the patient and seeing them by your own eyes.”

Some of the experts who were on the trip told the Times that it was clear Chinese scientists did not take kindly to the WHO team’s constant questions and requests for raw data. As the Times reported, “Chinese officials urged the W.H.O. team to embrace the government’s narrative about the source of the virus, including the unproven notion that it might have spread to China from abroad, according to several members of the team.”

Fischer called the trip “highly geopolitical,” adding that, “Everybody knows how much pressure there is on China to be open to an investigation and also how much blame there might be associated with this.”

The Times wrote, “In the end, the W.H.O. experts sought compromise, praising the Chinese government’s transparency, but pushing for more research about the early days of the outbreak in Wuhan in late 2019.”

The team called it mostly a “win.”

For those wondering exactly how the coronavirus came into existence and was able to spread so rapidly throughout the world, the trip offered no explanation.

The virus has killed people and destroyed lives yet the CCP will not be transparent and Dr. Fauci will continue to get funds for that lab.

