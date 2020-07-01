Oops, sorry about the climate alarmism, I was wrong

Renowned author, environmentalist, and climate activist Michael Shellenberger has formally apologized to the public for the “climate scare” he says climate alarmists have forced on the public over the last 30 years.

“I am as guilty of alarmism as any other environmentalist,” Shellenberger writes in his article. “For years, I referred to climate change as an ‘existential’ threat to human civilization, and called it a ‘crisis.’” However, Shellenberger now says climate change is “not even our most serious environmental problem.”

According to Shellenberger, “Climate change is happening. It’s just not the end of the world.” For that matter, human activity is not causing mass extinction, and neither is climate change making natural disasters worse, he says.

Shellenberger claims that contrary to the assertions of “the climate disinformation campaign,” wildfires have been declining worldwide for the past 17 years, and that the actual cause of forest fires in California and Australia is the buildup of wood fuel in forests. He says that just as in the United States, carbon emissions are declining in most wealthy nations, and that France, Germany, and the UK have watched their emissions fall since the 1970s.

Moreover, the most critical factor for human survival on earth—producing enough food to feed mankind as the population continues to grow—will get easier as temperatures slowly rise. The biggest threat to the wide variety of animal species on earth is habitat loss and hunting, he says.

Shellenberger says that these assertions come from the best scientific studies available, including studies accepted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the IPCC, among others.

Shellenberger’s book, “Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All” says that the ideology behind climate alarmism is a modern version of Malthusianism, named after the 19th-century British economist Thomas Malthus. And that’s a bad thing.

Read the whole article at The Epoch Times. They are terrific!

“Climate change is happening. It’s just not the end of the world. It’s not even our most serious environmental problem. I may seem like a strange person to say this. I’ve been a climate activist for 20 years & an environmentalist for 30” – @ShellenbergerMD https://t.co/9knkM6K6AP — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) June 30, 2020