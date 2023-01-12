Oops! The Administration Isn’t Banning Gas Stoves After All

Richard Trumka Jr., who works on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), told the public this week that the Biden administration was considering banning gas stoves over alleged cases of asthma in children.

The idiotic idea must have polled very badly because they reversed course today.

The head of the agency said they are not considering a ban on gas stoves.

The Washington Times reports that they backed off the claim. Politicians and the energy industry responded swiftly and negatively.

The chair of the federal agency, Biden appointee Alexander Hoehn-Saric, said previous assertions made by fellow Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. that the agency would consider a ban in the coming months was simply not true.

“Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, and the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards,” Mr. Hoehn-Saric said in a statement. “But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves, and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so.”

CNN’s @BillWeirCNN: “The science is showing us having a gas stove, in a small apartment especially with bad ventilation, is like having a car idling there. If you have young kids, it can affect cognitive abilities, as well as asthma.” pic.twitter.com/L0KSDLqltA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 11, 2023

