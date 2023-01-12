Harvard Offers Course in LGBTQIA+infants – Not Satire

There is no way a child in the womb knows s/he is transgender, but someone needs to tell Harvard Medical School. They offer a course about healthcare for LGBTQIA+infants with curriculum offering lessons in areas including OBGYN, pediatrics, and plastic surgery.

The course focuses “on serving sexual minority people across the lifespan.”

It’s run with several Boston-area hospitals. They falsely believe there are LGBTQIA+infants.

FOUR WEEK COURSE

“This elective is a four-week multidisciplinary clinical-and-scholarly experience that trains students to provide high-quality, culturally responsive care for patients with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, and sex development,” the course description reads.

“Many of these patients identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, or asexual (LGBTQIA+). Clinical exposure and education will focus on serving gender and sexual minority people across the lifespan, from infants to older adults,” the course description continues.

We are talking about infants, usually under one year or even the first few months of life.

“The elective includes partnerships and clinical experiences at Harvard Medical School hospitals and within community settings, including clinical experiences at Boston Children’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Cambridge Health Alliance, Fenway Health Center, Boston Health Care for the Homeless, and other health care organizations in the Great Boston Area that serve LGBTQIA+ communities,” the course description reads.

During the course, students will be exposed to real infants who somehow identify as LGBT. My guess is they have a Munchhausen mother.

There is no such thing as an LGBTQIA+infant. Harvard apparently doesn’t know that.

In 2022, the children’s hospital said kids know they’re transgender in the womb. Science no longer exists for the flat earthers of the Left.

Related