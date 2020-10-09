OOPSIE! Cali sent out some ballots with no way to vote for Trump

Over 2,000 voters in Los Angeles County received “faulty” ballots which lacked a section to vote for the President of the United States, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office confirmed on Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, roughly 2,100 voters received flawed ballots without any section to vote for the President.

The LA County Registrar-Recorder Clerk’s office confirmed the “error.”

The outlet reported that the ballots were primarily confined to those in the Woodland Hills area.

A VOTER SPOTTED IT IN TIME

“I’ve always been an in-person voter, so I wasn’t even planning on looking at the ballot until the day I was going to vote,” Woodland Hills resident Christy Gargalis said, explaining that she compared her ballot to her husband’s and sister’s ballots — both of which were missing the section to vote for the president as well.

“Something told me that this was a different election, a different year, and I just had to check my ballot, and I’m glad I did,” she said, adding that her “neighbors on Nextdoor all have the same problem.”

UNIVERSAL BALLOTING, WHAT COULD GO WRONG?

Gavin Newsom signed an executive order in May requiring each county to send all registered voters absentee ballots in advance of the November 3rd election. It’s called universal balloting. Some states send them to every address. He used the Coronavirus from China as an excuse to send out about 21 million ballots.

“Elections and the right to vote are foundational to our democracy,” Newsom said at the time. “No Californian should be forced to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote.”

“Today we become the first state in the nation to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by mailing every registered voter a ballot. We are meeting our obligation to provide an accessible, secure, and safe election this November,” California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said of the plan.

WE’RE SORRY

Michael Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County clerk’s office, apologized for the “mistake” regarding the no-Trump ballots. He claimed it “impacted a very small number of Los Angeles County voters.”

