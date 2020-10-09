Watch thief steal mail-in ballots

Watch this professional-looking ballot thief steal mail-in ballots. Is s/he a Biden supporter or does s/he sell them to Biden peeps?

JUST IN: Thief caught on camera stealing mail-in ballots & mail from neighborhood in North County, California; residents extremely concerned. pic.twitter.com/gud3RQ218c — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 9, 2020

A mail thief moving through a North County neighborhood stole ballots from mailboxes and was caught on camera. It’s the first time this happened in a decade.

David Sprouse’s surveillance cameras captured the man stealing his mail, and several of his neighbors’ as well, in the Summer Creek area of Escondido just before midnight Tuesday, Fox News 5 reported.

“It was a younger-looking man, happened to come down the sidewalk. He was wearing a ball cap, face mask, gloves. [He] carefully opened up our mailbox and took out all of our mail,” Sprouse told FOX 5, sharing the video.

The thief went from mailbox to mailbox.

The next morning, a resident on the block found a pile of mail from houses up and down the street — including some ballots — sitting on a car nearby, apparently discarded by the thief.

THE THEFTS TOOK PLACE THE DAY THE BALLOTS WERE DELIVERED

Sprouse said it wasn’t until the following morning when he found out his mail was stolen and he checked the security recording. He says it was surprising this happened on the same day ballots were delivered, and that it was the first time in at least 10 years somebody has stolen his mail.

The security of voting by mail has never been more important than in 2020 when California is sending mail ballots to every registered voter allegedly in an attempt to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cali officials recommend voters contact the registrar’s office by Oct. 14 if they still haven’t received their ballot.

And as for the suspect in this recently committed crime: “There are two offenses going on here. Number one, you cannot steal anyone’s mail. That’s already a crime under the laws of the U.S. Postal Service. But then this is a federal election as well,” Vu said.

It is a federal crime but no arrests yet.