Progressives take Iron Dome out of spending bill–prefer supporting Taliban

















The progressives — communist Democrats — had $1 billion taken out of a spending bill that was aimed at boosting Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system. They did not complain at all about money going to Palestinians or Taliban.

Hardcore leftists — Democrats — are bringing a spending bill to the House floor later today.

The stopgap measure set for a vote later Tuesday would keep the government funded through Dec. 3. It also suspends the debt ceiling until December 2022. They’re getting ready for their trillions of inflation-causing ‘human infrastructure’ bills aimed at turning us into a communist nation.

So-Called Centrist Wouldn’t Fight for Israel

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) claims it will be included in the next bill later this year. Maybe or maybe not. They’re using Israeli lives as leverage for the communism bill.

The Iron Dome protects Israelis from frequent attacks by Palestinian terrorists. Democrats fund Palestine, and the Taliban, and Pakistan, among other fascist enemies or near-enemies with enthusiasm.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) expressed frustration that the Iron Dome funding was being removed but stopped short of threatening to vote against the bill.

“The Iron Dome protects innocent civilians in Israel from terrorist attacks and some of my colleagues have now blocked funding it,” Gottheimer tweeted. “We must stand by our historic ally — the only democracy in the Middle East.”

He didn’t have the courage to stand up for Israel, however, He just balked and thinks that’s good enough. The Hill calls him a centrist which he is not.

Israel is considering pulling their ambassador. This is one more example of Biden’s foreign policy and diplomatic expertise that helped get him elected.

Communists Are In Control

The line is Nancy Pelosi and centrist Democrats bowed to pressure. Please, stop, they want to do it and there are no centrist Democrats except perhaps Krysten Sinema or Joe Manchin. Those two are not even centrists, they’re just not communists.

A member of Congress told The Times of Israel that Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Betty McCollum pushed Pelosi to have the Iron Dome funding removed from the spending bill and managed to succeed with the help of Congresswoman Rosa Delauro, The Times of Israel reports.

Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Pramila Jayapal also threatened to vote against the bill if the Iron Dome funding was included, a Congressional aide said.

