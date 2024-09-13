Opportunity Economy: Interest on Debt Over $1T, US Borrows 55¢ on Every Dollar

Tyler Durden of Zero Hedge writes: 2024 was the year when the runaway US budget deficit was supposed to gradually normalize, and after two crisis years, the US was supposed to end its drunken sailor spending ways. And for a while there, it seemed touch and go, with the cumulative US deficit initially overtaking 2023 – forget about the batshit insane 2021 and 2022 when the deficit hit a mindboggling 18% of GDP…

The debt exploded the August budget deficit to a new historical high. The deficit was a staggerin $380 billion, up 50% from July. The Treasury posted it at 5 am.

Interest on the national debt is the fastest-growing item in the federal budget. It now consumes 25% of all government revenue, which is $5 trillion annually. The US is on pace for over $2 trillion next year.

We are in big trouble. Fifty-five cents of every dollar the federal government spent in August was borrowed.

If you like this, definitely vote for Kamala Harris. This is her “opportunity economy,” a new name for Bidenomics. It’s a socialist disaster. She promised to keep spending, high taxation, and non-stop wealth redistribution.

We’re crashing and burning in real-time.

No good news here.


