‘Oppressed’ Olympian dishonors the US on the stage

















U.S. shot-putter Raven Saunders told AP Sunday she placed her hands above her head in an “X” formation while on the Olympic podium after winning a silver medal to stand up for “oppressed” people.

What oppressed people? Who is oppressing them?

The International Olympic Committee has banned protests during the Tokyo Games, but Saunders, who is black and openly gay, said she wanted to take a stand.

“Shout out to all my Black people, shout out to all my LBGTQ community, shout out to everybody dealing with mental health. Because at the end of the day, we understand that it’s bigger than us, and it’s bigger than the powers that be,” Saunders said, per AP.

She told reporters after winning her silver medal, “I feel amazing, because I know I’m going to inspire so many people.

“About to inspire so many young girls, so many young boys, so many LGBTQ people, people who have battled suicide. So many people would have almost given up … it’s not just about me.”

She’s inspiring them to pretend they’re oppressed and to show their disrespect for their own country.

If anything whites and heterosexuals are oppressed. The Left thinks they have the right to call white heterosexuals every name under the sun.

She’s lying to the world, pretending we abuse people here. Maybe she should try to live in China for a while.

