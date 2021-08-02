Obama’s holding a super spreader event in Massachusetts

















Barack Obama is holding a 60th birthday party for himself with just under 500 people. Pearl Jam will play and Steven Spielberg will be in attendance. There will also be 200 servants.

He’s holding the bash in Massachusetts where there is a COV surge – in Provincetown.

Somehow the Marxist former president, and probably current president, isn’t underwater yet despite his $12 million mansion nestled on the waterfront.

The bigger charlatan to every hold the highest office in the land. https://t.co/jfrnErvQva — Handsome White Kitty (@Hwk765) August 2, 2021

Related















