Simone Biles returns to compete in the balance beam

















Gymnastics Gold medalist Simone Biles plans to compete in the balance beam final Tuesday, USA Gymnastics confirmed Monday.

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee and Simone Biles,” USA Gymnastics tweeted.

Biles, widely considered the world’s best gymnast, shocked the world last week by suddenly withdrawing during the team gymnastics final. The 24-year-old said the emotional toll of the Tokyo Games, not a physical injury, prompted her to withdraw.

Biles was to be the star of the Tokyo Olympics.

“Physically, I feel good. I’m in shape,” she told Hoda Kotb on NBC’s “TODAY” show following her exit. “Emotionally, it varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat.”

“For anyone saying I quit, I didn’t quit, my mind and body are simply not in sync as you can see here,” Biles wrote Friday in an Instagram post. “I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface. Nor do I have to explain why I put health first. Physical health is mental health.” Biles added that she was still suffering with “the twisties” and “literally can not tell up from down.”

