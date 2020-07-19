Oppression alert! AOC says evictions are about power

Another dummyism from our all/knowing of all things, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She says evictions are all about power.

She went through college but doesn’t know that evictions are the result of a signed agreement.

AOC wants all mortgages in the United Stated suspended. In her mind, landlords are oppressors, and renters or homeowners are the oppressed. Banks and corporations are also oppressors.

Towards the end of this clip, she says “evictions at their core are about power.” No joke, that’s what she said.

It’s so hard to listen to her, and she is the new Democratic Party leader.

Rep. @AOC: "To fight the power of money, we need people power." pic.twitter.com/u7twdZt21h — The Hill (@thehill) July 19, 2020