OR school to mandate BLM & Progressive Pride flags in every class



















A local school board in Oregon will attempt to mandate that every classroom have both a BLM flag (or poster) and a 'Progressive Pride' flag (or poster) to accompany the US flag.

So, to go to this school, the students must support the violent communist Soros-funded BLM and they must be far-left.

On May 6, the Gresham-Barlow School Board in Gresham, Oregon, updated the district’s “Flag Displays and Salutes” policy to reflect the progressive values of the board. The proposal would require the school board to provide an American flag, pride flag, and BLM flag for each classroom.

“The district shall obtain and display a U.S. flag, a progressive pride flag or poster and a Black Lives Matter flag or poster of an appropriate size for each classroom,” the policy reads.

Robyn Stowers, one of the more progressive — communistic — school board members, insisted the board require all three flags to be the same size.

Stowers also demanded that any tribal government also be allowed to put a flag in each classroom upon request.

The two young women on the school board promoting this, Robyn Stowers and Amanda Orozco-Beach. Kris Howatt, another board member, is trying to get them to understand that mandating something like this will only cause problems.

Go to 1:01:30 to hear John Cook provide input. He was ridiculed for being white and not having a 'lived experience.' He calmly calls Stowers' attempt to silence him inappropriate.

These people are neo-communistic fascists.

If they do this, the funding should be removed but we now have totalitarians in control in D.C.

Go to 51:15 of the video supplies by The Daily Wire:

