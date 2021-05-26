US intelligence suppressed dissenting views of virus origins



















During the pandemic, U.S. intelligence suppressed dissenting views on the origin of the virus. That comes out of a recent report by House Republicans on the intelligence oversight panel concluded.

The committee chaired by Devin Nunes said in its report [WHICH CAN BE READ BELOW] said there are clear signs that U.S. Government agencies and academic institutions may “have funded or collaborated in Gain of Function research at the Wuhan lab.”

“We believe the [intelligence community] failed to properly support policymakers with timely products and analysis. Moreover, evidence shows that [its] failures continued in the pandemic’s aftermath,” the minority’s report stated. In an addition, it included a study that linked China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) to the pandemic’s outbreak.

“Specifically, Republican members are aware of allegations that [U.S. intelligence agencies] suppressed dissenting views related to the origins of the pandemic and that the community relied upon ‘outside’ experts with concerning yet undisclosed entanglements,” the report said.

The report singled out the EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based virus research group, and its president, Peter Daszak. He’s the only official to go to China on behalf of the U.S. He came back insisting the virus could not have originated in the Wuhan lab. He did not present evidence of his claim.

EcoHealth Alliance received more than $100 million in U.S. government funding for coronavirus surveillance and research.

Daszak also organized a letter signed by other scientists early in 2020 in the British medical journal The Lancet. He criticized the lab leak theory as a conspiracy. That set off the prevailing opinion that the virus was spread by an animal. He failed to note his very serious conflict of interest.

GOVERNMENT WAS INVOLVED IN THE GAIN OF FUNCTION RESEARCH

The panel Republicans also said there are concerns “the U.S. government directly or indirectly engaged in dangerous scientific research with China despite knowing of the Chinese military’s participation.”

“The committee must determine what role, if any, the [intelligence agencies] had in monitoring or evaluating U.S. policy risks related to these efforts,” the report said.

The 20-page report made public last week is based on classified information obtained by the committee as part of its role in providing oversight of the 17 U.S. spy agencies. The report concluded that “significant circumstantial evidence” shows the virus most likely escaped from the WIV that has been engaged in research on viruses similar to COVID-19.

Biowarfare

“Why is this important? This is about bioweapons. This is about biowarfare,” California Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, told Fox News in releasing the report last week.

The report said that a contrary theory that the virus jumped from a bat to a host animal and then to humans, or was transmitted directly from bats to humans, lacks evidence.

The evidence the virus came from a laboratory includes China’s record of deadly virus leaks from laboratories, including an escape of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, that is similar to COVID-19.

The virus escape theory also includes warnings from American diplomats in 2017 that WIV was engaged in dangerous gain of function research on viruses without using proper safety procedures. [It was taking place at a biosafety level 2 instead of level 4]

Chinese military research at WIV also raises questions about whether the pandemic may be linked to what the GOP report said is “a documented biological weapons program” in China.

Another factor fueling suspicions that the virus began in a laboratory has been Beijing’s multiple efforts to cover up the true circumstances of the outbreak that began in December 2019 in Wuhan, the report said.

Mr. Nunes invoked an intelligence community directive that analysis should be designed to prevent “bias, politicization or other issues” in reporting.

INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES SAID IT WASN’T THAT SERIOUS

The report suggests intelligence agencies relied heavily on outside experts. The experts misled the intelligence community into believing the virus was of natural origins.

For example, an April 30, 2020, statement by the Office of Director of National Intelligence said U.S. intelligence analysts “also concur with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified.” A year later in April 2021, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told Congress the laboratory leak theory and animal transmission theory are the U.S. government’s two main hypotheses.

Until the testimony, many scientists and their supporters in the mainstream news media dismissed the virus lab leak as a conspiracy theory promoted by right-wing advocates.

Trump administration White House National Security Adviser Robert C. O’Brien said last summer that intelligence agencies failed to appreciate the seriousness of the virus early in the outbreak. Intelligence analysts in January 2020 were “still saying this is something like the flu and not as serious as SARS,” he said in an interview.

EVIDENCE POINTS TO LAB CREATION

The GOP report noted there is scant evidence for the animal-origin theory and more for the lab-escape scenario.

“Chinese researchers have failed to find the original bat population or species from which [COVID-19] might have jumped, despite an intensive search and testing more than 80,000 animals,” the report said.

The Republican report stated that a recent scientific paper “indicates that the virus has several characteristics that, when taken together, are not easily explained by a natural zoonotic origin hypothesis.”

China has a history of research lab leaks resulting in infections. Warnings from U.S. diplomats in China came as early as 2017 that the Wuhan lab was conducting dangerous research on coronaviruses without following necessary safety protocols.

Gain of Function research being conducted at the Wuhan lab that made coronaviruses more infectious in humans.

Several researchers at Wuhan lab were sickened with COVID-19-like symptoms in fall 2019. The Wall Street Journal reported this week, that three Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers became sick enough in November 2019 to sick hospital care. That was according to a U.S. intelligence report. It could add to calls for a fuller probe of whether the Covid-19 virus may have escaped from the lab, the Journal states. Obviously, they caught it in the lab and it’s the virus. They caught it in November and the CCP knew it.

The involvement in the Wuhan lab of the Chinese military, which has a documented biological weapons program.

Multiple indications of attempts by Beijing to cover up the true circumstances of the COVID-19 outbreak.

INDICATORS ASIDE FROM THE REPORT

Dr. Fauci is now admitting that the coronavirus, COV-19, might not have developed naturally. He has to now say that because the strong evidence points to it.

Other reports have provided evidence that the virus had to have originated in a lab in Wuhan.

In February 2020, researchers at the South China University of Technology found that the likeliest source of the virus was one of the two Wuhan laboratories. They said that the virus probably came from the Horseshoe Bat. The Wuhan Labs were working with coronaviruses and Horseshoe Bats.

According to the report in February from the Australian news service, “Scientists from South China University of Technology in Guangzhou wrote and published a paper speculating that a center for disease control near a Wuhan seafood market may be ground zero for the virus.”

The NIH — Fauci — called it “outrageous” and a “conspiracy theory.”

Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo said all the evidence he saw pointed to its origins in a Wuhan lab and a State Department fact sheet was issued. The NSA agreed.

Donald Trump said it may have come from the Wuhan lab and he was slammed for it.

WHY THEY WOULD DO IT

The intelligence community seemed perfectly happy to let us all get sick and die to promote a certain narrative. The reason could be to destroy Donald Trump. Perhaps they wanted to protect China or to further communism. Maybe they were blinded by ideology, or perhaps they’re all clueless morons.

Those are just a few possible reasons.

THE GOP WANTS MORE INTEL — LOTS OF LUCK

Mr. Nunes has asked DNI Haines for all intel on the virus. He wants assessments of the dangers of the so-called ‘gain of function’ research in Chinese labs.

The virus has infected about 163 million people, killed more than 3.3 million globally.

Nunes wants details of the collaboration between foreign scientists and the WIV and whether intelligence agencies produced any threat reports on the collaboration.

Suppression of intelligence among spy agency analysts was disclosed during the closing days of the Trump administration. Then-DNI John Ratcliffe in January accused U.S. intelligence analysts of politicization for playing down China’s role in meddling in the Nov. 3 presidential elections.

Mr. Ratcliffe stated that “the politicization of China election influence reporting” resulted from “undue pressure being brought to bear on analysts who offered an alternative view based on the intelligence.”

Intelligence analysts instead highlighted Russian interference in the elections.

DNI Haines, during a nomination hearing in January, vowed to prevent the politicization of intelligence. Haines promised to “send the clear message to the intelligence community that we are expected to produce apolitical, unvarnished intelligence.”

Yeah, right.

THE REPORT: INFOCUS COVID-19 AND THE WUHAN INSTITUTE OF VIROLOGY 19 MAY 2021

Covid-19 and the Wuhan Institute of Virology 19 May 2021 on Scribd

