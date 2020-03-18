Orange County virus order calls for imprisonment

Orange County, California on Tuesday announced severe restrictions on residents in order to “minimize the Coronavirus outbreak.” For example, if you gather at all inside or outside with people, any number of people, not in your household, you could go to jail.

The chief health officer in Orange County announced a ban on in-restaurant dining, ordered bar closures and threatened to jail people who congregate.

“All public and private gatherings of any number of people, including at places of work, occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited,” the order stated.

From the order:

The order went into effect immediately on Tuesday and will expire at midnight on March 31st.

“We are taking these mitigation steps in line with a directive issued by Governor Newsom to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Nichole Quick, County Health Officer.

Dr. Quick encouraged Orange County residents to ease their anxieties by reaching out to loved ones by text, phone and video messaging.

If you violate the order, they might fine or imprison you.

“To the extent necessary, this Order may be enforced by the Sheriff of chiefs of police pursuant to Government Code sections 26602 and 41601 and Health and Safety Code section 101029,” the order stated.

This goes too far.

#BREAKING Orange County took unprecedented action Tuesday by banning all public and private gatherings beyond those of a single household Officials say the order allows for essential activities such as healthcare operations, grocery stores https://t.co/P6vQdKTOwF — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 17, 2020