Orange Man Joe Had Questions in Advance for Radio Shows

Joe Biden made numerous appearances this week to try to recoup his reputation as a mildly senile president instead of how he really is – so much worse. He’s even gotten a sudden orange tan, which led people to call him Orange Man Joe.

He has been bombing, even on radio shows. This is despite him having the questions in advance.

According to The New York Times, the questions asked of President Biden by two radio interviewers this week were provided in advance. One of the hosts said on CNN they were provided by members of Mr. Biden’s team.

Andrea Lawful-Sanders, the host of “The Source” on WURD in Philadelphia, said Biden officials provided her with a list of eight questions. “The questions were sent to me for approval; I approved of them,” she told Victor Blackwell, “First of All” host.

“I got several questions — eight of them,” she said. “And the four that were chosen were the ones that I approved.”

Lauren Hitt said campaign aides, not White House officials, sent the list of questions. It’s a correction without a difference.

Hitt insists it’s not uncommon, and there were no conditions for accepting them.

“Hosts are always free to ask the questions they think will best inform their listeners,” she said. “In addition to these interviews, the president also participated in a press gaggle yesterday as well as an interview with ABC. Americans have had several opportunities to see him unscripted since the debate.”

That’s irrelevant since the hosts asked the questions provided by the Biden team.

The two radio shows have large black audiences.

Biden Still Messed Up

The Source

Biden still messed it up. He said he was proud to have been “the first Black woman to serve with a Black president.”

Biden: “I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, first black woman, to serve with a black president” Biden identifies as a black woman. This could be a game changer, folks. pic.twitter.com/dlTAeWIenE — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 5, 2024

The Ingram Show

During his appearance on “The Earl Ingram Show” on WMCS in Milwaukee, Mr. Biden answered a question about why voting matters. He was halting and sometimes confusing. The host covered for him.

“That’s where we always — we gave Donald Trump executive — a power to use a system — and it’s just never contemplated by our founders because of the people he appointed to the court,” he muttered. The Times claimed it was a stutter.

“It’s just presidential immunity. He can say that I did this in my capacity as an executive; it may have been wrong. But I did it. But that’s going to hold because I. And this is the same guy who says that he wants to enact revenge.”

[Trump said the opposite.]

Mr. Blackwell, interviewing the two radio hosts Saturday morning, appeared surprised by the answer to the preapproved questions.

He had asked Ms. Lawful-Sanders about her four questions because he had noticed that they were almost identical to the ones Mr. Ingram had asked in his interview with Mr. Biden the same day.

Mr. Ingram was on Mr. Blackwell’s show with Ms. Lawful-Sanders and did not dispute her description of how the questions were selected.

“The reason I ask is not a criticism of either of you,” Mr. Blackwell told the two anchors. “It’s just that if the White House is trying now to prove the vim, vigor, acuity of the president, I don’t know how they do that by sending questions first, before the interviews, so that the president knows what’s coming.”