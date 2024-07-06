Parkinson’s Disease Expert Visited the White House Nine Times

According to the records, Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor and two others at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17. This development emerges as questions continue to swirl about the 81-year-old president’s mental health after his debate debacle last week with former President Trump.

He visited the White House nine times that we know about.

Dr. Cannard’s spate of visits began on July 28, 2023, and continued at least through March 28, 2024. The most recently released logs end on April 1, so it is unclear if Dr. Cannard has been to the White House more recently.

The logs do not note the purpose of Dr. Cannard’s visits.

The White House visitor logs show that Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist at Walter Reed, was present during at least one of those visits.

Alex Berenson wrote on substack that the doctor came nine times and had only come once before.

We have no idea if Joe Biden has Parkinson’s, but his problem does seem unusual for dementia.

Can you imagine how serious it is if true? It’s been covered up and kept from the public, and he’s the president starting wars, opening our borders, and destroying our economy.

Dr. Drew & Rep. Rich McCormick Assess Biden’s Cognitive Decline Highlighted in the Recent Debate “When we were medical school, we would watch videos of people with neurological disorders so we could identify them when we went out to the clinic. And Parkinsonism was one of the… pic.twitter.com/JkRb3AeC2z — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 3, 2024

A physician wrote the following to Mr. Berenson:

All the disturbing symptoms we all see are called Parkinsonism. That is simply a fact. They consist of motor slowing, festinating gait with reduced arm swing, mask like ‘facies’, reduced vocal volume.

In fact in medical school we watch videos of patients with Parkinsonism like Biden to illustrate to the students how this manifests.

The only question is what’s causing it. The best case scenario for him would be that this is in fact, Parkinson’s disease. There’s a lot of treatment and the cognitive effects can be variable and sometimes not that significant.

Worst case would be Lewy body dementia. This can be rapidly progressive, and the diagnosis is usually only made postmortem or based on the rapid decline.

Other possibilities include Alzheimer’s disease, though that is less likely to have Parkinsonism. And then finally vascular dementia, which definitely can present like this, and the course can be variable, sometimes plateauing for long periods of time. There are other very obscure causes of Parkinsonism that certainly could be a possibility, but much much less likely.

So the question isn’t does he have Parkinsonism; that is something that is simply observable, the question remains and the only question is what is causing this, and whether there’s likely to be significant, and or rapid decline, particularly in cognition.

The scandal is that they are hiding all this and that we are not discussing it publicly. I did notice that [CNN chief medical correspondent Dr.] Sanjay Gupta was beginning to tiptoe into this conversation.

One last thing to keep in mind. He did have some sort of neurosurgery for “aneurysm, bleed“ and people with those sorts of bleeds to have a higher incidence of neurocognitive decline as they age.

Just so you don’t get any criticism, there is one last possible explanation for his Parkinsonism and that would be a medication side effect. But if that were true, they would tell us what the medicine was by now, and it does not explain the confusion and some of the cognitive changes.

Medication-induced Parkinsonian features is a common thing as well though typically without mental status changes and in my experience without all the vocal changes that we see with him…

Another issue is that medication for Parkinson is can have protean effects on mental status. Sometimes, bizarre things such as compulsive gambling. None of these changes would you want to manifest in someone in the Oval Office.

Finally, people become very critical whenever you use diagnostic terms, so it is always important to couch. Any conversation about diagnosis is merely reviewing what is called the differential diagnosis list for people with these symptoms. This is something we teach every medical student.

So it is not rendering a diagnosis. It is merely reviewing the common causes of these symptoms. And [I] always point out the diagnosis itself requires actually evaluat[ing] the patient with the list I’ve given you.

We need to haul Biden’s doctor before Congress. Democrats in power have betrayed the United States.

I am calling for a CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT HEARING into the COVERUP of Joe Biden’s mental decline!! This has been hidden from the American people for FAR TOO LONG!! We’re going to get to the bottom of this!! We need answers!! pic.twitter.com/WLBpBhLTdB — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 6, 2024

Robin Williams was afflicted with Lewy Body Dementia, and you can read about it here. You can read about the stages of Parkinson’s here.