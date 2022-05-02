Oregon Law: Public Schools Put Menstrual Products in Boys’ Bathrooms

The Governor of Oregon, Kate Brown passed The Menstrual Dignity Act requiring all schools from elementary through high school to place period products in boys, girls, and all-gender bathrooms because Kate Brown and the lawmakers in Oregon pretend males can have periods.

This is an insane message to children.

The indoctrination is assured in the requirement that public schools must provide education on growth, development, and puberty that includes menstrual health.” [Puberty blocker instruction included]

In addition, “the Health and Adapted/Physical Education team is providing all K-12 schools with basic lessons around the four pillars of Menstrual Dignity including Privacy, Inclusivity, Access, and Education. This education, like all PPS growth and development lessons, is always positive, taught without shame, and is accessible. to students of all genders and all abilities.”

“We understand that this may be new for some students in some grades. This is why we felt it was especially important that we share the details of this program with you.”

It’s new because it’s a bald-faced lie. Why lie to these children? Boys can’t have periods, period. And there are two genders and hermaphodytes. Anything else is pretend, and that’s fine if they want to pretend, but educators lying is not fine. Using tax dollars to fund the lie is insane.

The Governor of Oregon passed the Menstrual Dignity Act which requires all schools (elementary, middle, & high) starting next year place period products in all bathrooms (boys and girls) with instructions on how to use it. pic.twitter.com/8CMejAG5JH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 1, 2022

