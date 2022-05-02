Kinzinger Wants to Give Biden Power to Launch a Hot War with Russia

Illinois quasi-Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger compared the current situation in Ukraine to pre-World War II which is disconcerting since the US now has a lend-lease act, which was a precursor to World War II. He also introduced an authorization to give Joe Biden the power to launch a hot war.

Kinzinger said the US should work to contain the war but be prepared to respond if Russia escalates, using chemical or nuclear weapons. He is declaring war?

Kinzinger just gave Ukraine the incentive to stage a chemical or nuclear attack. They’ve been caught staging attacks.

Also, what containment has Congress tried?

LEND-LEASE AND BIDEN WITH PERMISSION TO START THE WAR UNILATERALLY

“If Vladimir Putin wants to escalate with the West, he will,” Mr. Kinzinger told CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “It’s easy for him to do it. And I think right now what we’re doing with supply and with lend-lease, with the financing is right.”

“You know … prior to World War II, there were moments nobody ever wanted to get involved and eventually came to realize they had to,” he said. “I hope we don’t get to that point here, but we should be ready if we do.”

Power to the Deranged President

Kinzinger said that he has introduced an Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF). It will give the president “congressional leverage” to deploy the U.S. military. This would come to pass “if WMDs, nuclear, biological or chemical are used in Ukraine.”

“[It] doesn’t compel the president to do it. It just says if it is used, he has that leverage,” he said. “It gives him, you know, a better flexibility, but also it is a deterrent to Vladimir Putin.”

He wants Joe Biden – a man who can’t read off a teleprompter, who surrendered Afghanistan and cost the lives of 13 service members and hundreds of Afghans – he wants that man to lead the charge.

Our dimwit representatives, w/few exceptions, have been mindlessly signing off on every escalation, pushing us closer to WW3, this reckless posturing from Kinzinger might just slide through b/c most want to look tough. Hopefully this results in an actual war powers debate. https://t.co/nIjvMxlCvM — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) May 1, 2022

Tim Kaine said the right strategy is to “flood the zone with military and humanitarian aid.”

“Right now, the status quo is we are providing massive amounts of aid to Ukraine, both the U.S. and NATO allies and others,” he said. “If there were to be an invasion of a NATO country, a kinetic or even a cyberattack, or if there were to be use of chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine, that would change the equation.”

