YouTube Drifts Further Soviet

YouTube used to rely on the common people, NGOs, and government agencies to flag content that violates YouTube’s policies. Starting this month, the common people are out. Only NGOs (who rely on grants from the government) and government agencies, will flag as part of their Trusted Flagger program.

AI will take over for individual flaggers.

Flaggers began to notice their influence declined last year. This was coming.

SPECIALISTS IN MISINFOMATION AND HATE SPEECH

In a statement to Tubefilter, a Google spokesperson said that the company is ditching individual flaggers. They will instead rely on AI content moderation systems and partnerships with groups that study “misinformation and hate speech.”

“Over the past few years, we’ve made significant technical improvements to our automated flagging system, and in Q4 of 2021, 92% of videos removed from YouTube were first detected automatically,” the spokesperson said.

They’re going for the people with “deep knowledge” [like Nina Jankowicz?].

“In an effort to continue improving these systems, we’re revamping our Trusted Flagger program to focus on the expansion of partnerships with specialized organizations who have deep knowledge in fields like misinformation and hate speech, which we view as an important component to our systems in the future.”

YouTube is also working on new features to “improve the flagging experience for everyone.”

As one example, after reporting a video, users will receive notifications when the platform takes action. On the comment side, they’ve added more reasons to delete someone.

By the way, our 1st Amendment protects hate speech too, especially the definitions the Left comes up with.

Our YouTube sites are dormant now. We fear losing all our videos if they don’t like three of them

