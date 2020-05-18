Oregon salon owner opens up, hit with $14,000 fine & CPS

The owner of Glamour Salon in Salem, Oregon, Lindsey Graham, announced Friday she was issued a $14,000 citation by Oregon OSHA, Fox12 reports. She opened up her salon because she needs to support her family as do the workers who freelance in her shop. Not only was she greeted with the fine, but Governor Kate Brown also sent CPS to intimidate the family.

Last week, Mrs. Graham reopened her business against Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order. Stylists at the salon have continued to cut people’s hair.

On Thursday, Marion County was denied approval to reopen after applying for phase one, which would have taken effect Friday.

“I’m being threatened and intimidated and bullied daily by the government,” Graham said during a press conference Friday. “I’m sad that I can drive 20 minutes down the freeway, and that person’s job as a hairstylist is essential, according to Kate Brown. But my job, 20 minutes up the street, is nonessential.”

“Everyone’s job is essential, not because of what we do or how we do it, but because it’s how we make our living,” said Mrs. Graham. “I have independent contractors that are choosing to work in this facility. OSHA has illegally deemed them employees and is citing me as an employer, which I am not.”

A willful violation of the dictator Governor’s order, which Graham’s case would be, automatically sets the minimum penalty at $8,900 with a range all the way up to about $126,000. It’s based on the size of the employer and the level of risk they or their employee’s activities have generated.

In regard to Graham’s case specifically, Oregon OSHA officials say she is “unquestionably operating in violation of the governor’s executive order, designed to protect workers and the public.”

They also say their inspection of Glamour Salon found at least some workers there would qualify as employees.

Graham also said Friday, Child Protective Services came to her home last week and interviewed her and her family members. She doesn’t know if the case is still active. Apparently, wanting to take care of your family by working is child abuse.