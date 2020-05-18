WaPo on Stacey Abrams, ‘Pandemonium ensues as she walks…like a runway supermodel’

Everyone is talking about the puff piece glorifying the fake governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams. It appeared in the Washington Post and was written by none other than Jennifer Rubin.

Abrams is campaigning to become Joe Biden’s running mate after telling us how insulted she was only months ago when it was rumored that Biden was about to pick her. She wasn’t looking at a vice presidency, she was going to become president.

She will now deign to accept a vice presidency although it’s too lowly for her.

“Stacey Abrams says she would consider being vice president: ‘I will not diminish my ambition’ ~ The Washington Post

Her ego is enormous.

She hasn’t done much to earn her success other than losing an election, and claiming she actually won it. She refused to concede the gubernatorial election to Governor Kemp. The only elected position she held prior to that was in the state assembly.

That makes her a Democrat icon for some reason. Their worst candidates, the furthest left, never go away, they just come back more beloved than ever, hailed as the next rising star. There is always big money behind them. In her case, very wealthy donors of the extreme far-left back her.

In her piece, Rubin described Abrams as a supermodel. That’s not satire. Read this swill from the article:

“Pandemonium ensues as she walks to the far left of the stage, like a runway supermodel, stops on a dime, poses, tilts her head slightly and smiles. Camera flashes explode. She next pivots and walks slowly to the center of the stage, freezes there, and repeats the pose. Again, the flashes explode. Abrams is summoning her inner actress, and she is both enjoying the moment and getting through it to get to the conversation. She then pivots and walks to the far right of the stage, same. You wonder whether she has done this before, because it is not necessarily what one would expect from a 46-year-old politician who was nearly elected the first black female governor in U.S. history. She lost by fewer than 2 percentage points in the 2018 Georgia race riddled with allegations of voter suppression. Before that, she was a state legislator who had served as a leader in the Georgia General Assembly for a decade. Now her name is on political pundits’ shortlists of potential running mates for Joe Biden. She also happens to have predicted that she’ll be elected president by 2040.”

She looks more like she’d make the shortlist for the Green Bay Packers.

This is more fitting for a fan club groupie. The article also compares her to RFK as a “nontraditional politician.”

It does get worse. The photoshoot has her depicted as a superhero. Rubin was mocked for it. Who could resist? Naturally, her fans thought the piece and the photoshoot were marvelous.

REACTIONS

Whoever told Stacey Abrams this photoshoot was a good idea is probably the same person who convinced her she’s the Governor of Georgia https://t.co/gPTa3iqMtw — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) May 16, 2020

“Have any Wash Post reporters resigned in embarrassment this morning?” Stephen L. Miller, host of the “Versus Media Podcast” on Patreon, tweeted Sunday morning. “No? Cool, so we’re all on board with supermodel Stacey Abrams then.”

“How does something like this even make it past editors who care about their reputations?” Miller wrote in another tweet, highlighting the paragraph where Abrams is compared to a supermodel.

The WASHINGTON POST, the paper that took down Nixon compares Stacey Abrams to a runway supermodel like Mugatu wrote the piece. Democracy Dies in Darkness is so hot right now. https://t.co/9nDZV6IbUB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2020

How is every journalist employed by the Washington Post not named Jennifer Rubin not completely embarrassed by this Stacey Abrams profile. How does something like this even make it past editors who care about their reputations? pic.twitter.com/yqpSeTnBbM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2020

In case you missed it, the Washington Post, in an absolutely propaganda piece, described imaginary Governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams as a “supermodel.” I can’t even… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 17, 2020