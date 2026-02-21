The False Preacher Who Claims Jesus Is Queer

The sacrilegious ‘pastor’ in the clip below thinks Jesus was queer. The preacher is really wittingly or unwittingly destroying Christian doctrine. He is indoctrinating people with lies unsubstantiated by any historical writings. He created his teachings out of whole cloth.

There are many false preachers. Even cartels find them to justify sins. A mass murderer who killed five innocent Honduran nationals was a member of the Santa Muerte Death Cult, a Satanic version of a religion followed by drug dealers and murderers. One overriding belief of the distorted religion is that there is no judgment of sins or crimes. The death cult has spread throughout the United States thanks to settlements like Colonia, Texas.