Organizers of Canada’s Freedom Convoy Go on Trial Next Week

The leaders of the Freedom Convoy, Tamara Lich, and Matt Barber, are going on trial next week. Canada’s government is possibly as corrupt as ours, or more so, so anything could happen even though they did nothing wrong.

The freedom fighters who arranged and joined the convoy were demonized and dehumanized by the Trudeau government and his media. As we see here in the States, the people were called terrorists when they were not. They were debanked and had their livelihoods taken away to ensure they would never rebel again.

The people who led the convoy and joined in are just your average hard-working Canadian who had the courage to fight for their freedoms. But you’re dealing with Trudeau, a World Economic Forum young global leader.

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich, arrested in Ottawa last spring, was brought into court in shackles for a parole hearing.

They brought her into court in shackles as if the indigenous grandma is dangerous. LITERALLY – in SHACKLES!

She could hardly move. That was done to humiliate her and help their case by making her look dangerous.

There are no cameras in the court, so no photos of her with shackles on her ankles. She was denied bail for the longest time.

Her crime – she organized a protest that Trudeau disapproved of and found embarrassing. It interfered with his rule of tyranny.

The Freedom Convoy was the largest display of civil disobedience in Canadian History & It embarrassed Trudeau. When the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem has to look like a nail. So they invoked the EMA, froze bank accounts and crushed it. Govt was trying to stop the… pic.twitter.com/1SMPa6Sw7c — govt.exe is corrupt (@govt_corrupt) August 31, 2023

Related