Artificial intelligence can now accurately — allegedly — translate thoughts into sentences for a limited vocabulary of 250 words, so far. The system may bring us a step closer to restoring speech to people who have lost the ability because of paralysis, according to New Scientist.

That’s great, really it’s wonderful, but also think of the awful uses some of the evil people in this country alone can think up. For example, they could convict us of crimes, thought crimes.

Joseph Makin at the University of California, San Francisco, and his colleagues used deep learning algorithms to study the brain signals of four women as they spoke. The women, who all have epilepsy, already had electrodes attached to their brains to monitor seizures.

They put electrodes on you and apparently can read your thoughts one word at a time. What could go wrong?

The team fed this brain activity to a neural network algorithm, training it to identify regularly occurring patterns that could be linked to repeated aspects of speech, such as vowels or consonants. These patterns were then fed to a second neural network, which tried to turn them into words to form a sentence.

Each woman repeated the sentences at least twice, and the final repetition didn’t form part of the training data, allowing the researchers to test the system. Each time a person speaks the same sentence, the brain activity associated will be similar but not identical. “Memorising the brain activity of these sentences wouldn’t help, so the network instead has to learn what’s similar about them so that it can generalize to this final example,” says Makin. Across the four women, the AI’s best performance was an average translation error rate of 3 percent. 1984 We’re on our way to helping the silent speak and silence those people Democrats don’t like. In the novel 1984, George Orwell demonstrates how the government maintains power through mind control and manipulation of the masses. Orwell hints that when the government (Big Brother), holds too much power they become crooked and devious towards the rest of the population. In a nutshell, Orwell is conveying that a corrupt government destroys all chances for an ideal society. Our government is very corrupt right now.