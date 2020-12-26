In 6 months, the USA will have fully open borders! The Republic will fall!

Joe Biden says he will need six months to unravel President Trump’s legal wall to keep illegal aliens out. That upset the communists, who are now in charge of the Democrat Party. Biden originally said he would open the borders on day one.

In statements this week, Biden and his advisers said they plan on taking down Trump’s legal wall that includes the Remain in Mexico policy, as well as cooperative asylum agreements with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. The agreements have allowed federal immigration officials to swiftly return border crossers to their native countries after failing to meet asylum thresholds.

“The timeline is to do it, in fact, to make it better, not worse,” Biden said at a news conference on Tuesday. “The last thing we need is to say we’re going to stop immediately the access to asylum the way it’s being run now and end up with 2 million people on our border. It’s a matter of setting up the guardrails.”

Biden and his puppeteers will do it, just not instantly.

Though not immediately ending Remain in Mexico, Rice and Sullivan suggested Biden would end the program at some point in the future, according to the Washington Post.

Biden wants some “guardrails.” He plans to let everyone in but at a slower pace.

“The timeline is to do it so that we, in fact, make it better, not worse,” Biden said, speaking from his home state of Delaware, delivering remarks ahead of the holiday. “I will do what I said. It’s going to take — not Day 1 — it’s going to take probably the next six months to put that in place.”

When he opens the borders to the millions of needy Democrats and criminals, plus some terrorists, he will create a serious national security crisis. He will do that slowly instead.

In anticipation, the caravans are forming, Africans are flying to the border, and millions are making their way up to our border.

We are thirty trillion in debt, and Joe plans to spend more than the last three presidents. He will also give healthcare and social security to all illegal aliens. How long do you think the money and the programs will last as Democrats keep businesses shuttered?