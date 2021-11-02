OSHA Sent the Rule to Mandate What Really Is a Vax Law

















The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under the direction of President Biden, has reportedly finished crafting a rule forcing private employers with over 100 employees to implement vaccine and testing requirements, weeks after the president made the announcement in September’s divisive coronavirus speech.

This is pure insanity and a power grab. Surely, it can’t be constitutional to order private employers to mandate workers to inject themselves with an experimental drug that is proving to fail at this point in time.

Many companies have acted as if it is a rule already but it’s actually taken weeks.

There will be lawsuits to contest the legality.

NEW: OSHA has finished developing a rule that compels companies with 100+ employees to require vaccines or regular testing. It also requires employers to provide paid time to workers to get vaccinated and to recover from any side effects. The rule will go into effect in days. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) November 1, 2021

