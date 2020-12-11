Ossoff’s political director: Dems to pack the Court with 3 more Justices

We have another undercover video by investigative reporter James O’Keefe of Project Veritas. It exposes Democrat lies and plots to destroy the Republic, including packing the Court.

Packing the Court will turn the Supreme Court into another Democrat legislative body. As you know, the Supreme Court is the only body that protects American’s individual civil rights.

Ossoff Deputy Political Director Reveals Democrats Hiding Plans to Pack the Supreme Court: ‘If Biden Gets Elected, Maybe We’ll Add Three Justices to the Supreme [Court]’

TRANSCRIPT

Max Harris, Ossoff deputy political director: “I can’t say that here today [pack the Supreme Court], but…Well, it’s not the official – the official position of the party right now is not ‘aggressively pack the court.’ It’s ‘we’re waiting and seeing how the nomination process goes’ and then we’ll go from there.”

Harris: “I think that privately, a lot of people [in the campaign] share that [packing the Supreme Court] feeling.”

Harris: I think that ‘Defund the Police’ slogan is bad branding.

Harris: “So I think that the slogan [Defund the Police] is over-simplified and it doesn’t help Democrats.”

Harris: “Why don’t we start being creative about the way we’re framing these [Defund the Police] issues so that people who might not agree with us, in theory, can start seeing the light.”

O’Keefe: “How many dishonest people has Ossoff hired to work in his staff? This is not the first time we have exposed his campaign for misleading voters.”

WATCH: