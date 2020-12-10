Amazing lies from CNN’s Amanpour

After the media lied and covered-up Biden family corruption shamelessly, they are unapologetically continuing the deceit.

Christine Amanpour is one of the worst. Watch her in this clip as she justifies media refusal to allow reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptops:

Of all the media deceit and propagndizing disseminated in the lead-up to the election to justify their refusal to report on the Hunter Biden documents — despite knowing they were genuine and not from Russia — this on CNN from @camanpour may be the most amazing: pic.twitter.com/mkI4Jtd4SN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2020

So revealing: here’s how a @WashingtonPost contributor (and Political Science professor) responds to my writing about the Hunter Biden criminal probe and the pre-election lies peddled by the media & CIA to justify censoring the docs. Tells you everything:https://t.co/NKSKUv9juu— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2020

HUNTER AND CHINA

Hunter Biden’s documents exposed many chicaneries, but among the worst was his dealings with China. Hunter Biden’s business partner came forward with evidence about a sketchy deal between Hunter and a Chinese Communist business that involved money laundering and was given the okay by Joe Biden.

Tony Bobulinski, a former partner of Hunter Biden’s, said he is a material witness in a money-laundering investigation of the Biden family, CEFC, and other operations around the world involving other countries. He was interviewed for five hours with as many as six agents at a time in the room last month.

Mr. Bobulinski said that everyone involved in the interview was very aware of the sensitivity of the parties involved and the possible impact.

Tony Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. Ye was the richest man in the world and is now missing since his 2018 arrest.

VIDEO: Another late-breaking #OctoberSurprise? The FBI interviews the new witness, and takes custody of his three cell phones of data, in the ongoing saga of @HunterBiden and @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/lJ7MoOFnzd — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 23, 2020

CHINESE COMMUNIST SPY CHIEF WANTED HUNTER IN HIS EMPLOY

Additionally, Hunter Biden was hired as an attorney for China’s spy chief, Patrick Ho. The former vice president’s son’s lucrative contract was to provide “counsel to matters related to U.S. law and advice about the hiring and legal analysis of any U.S. Law Firm of Lawyer.”

The contract called for a million-dollar retainer with lots more to come.