Our Chief Law Enforcement Officer Plans to Redistribute Home Ownership

















Communists don’t believe in private property ownership. The commies in our administration are attacking homeownership with taxes, regulations, lockdowns, and lawsuits under the guise of reparations for long-over redlining. They are going to use Black people to oppress the majority and push them out of homeownership.

Watch the return of Mortgage-backed securities, and a guaranteed recession.

The Bolsheviks in the Soviet Union pushed this type of redistribution and reparations. It is what the hard left is doing in South Africa.

In any case, when did this become the role of the chief law enforcement agent in the country, a man with enormous power?

It’s time to be terrified. Watch:

You know what they’re going to do. https://t.co/iXzneDon0j — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 22, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...

Related















