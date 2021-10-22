CCP Is Collecting Everyone’s DNA in Their Quest to Conquer the World

















The CCP has been collecting the DNA of Americans, of women, of everyone in the world via their huge genomics company. They also hack sites like Ancestry. They’re on a nefarious mission.

In January of this year, Reuters reported that the BGI Group, the world’s largest genomics company, works with China’s military on research that ranges from mass testing for respiratory pathogens to brain science.

They could also be collecting Americans’ DNA for “nefarious” purposes according to the top intel officer in the United States.

The CCP is collecting data from women worldwide. The Chinese gene company selling prenatal tests around the world developed them in collaboration with the country’s military and is using them to collect genetic data from millions of women for sweeping research on the traits of populations, a Reuters review of scientific papers and company statements found.

They’re collecting DNA worldwide and we aren’t keeping up.

They Have Years of Collections

The Chinese Communists have been collecting people’s DNA for years. According to Gordon Chang, author of ‘The Coming Collapse of China,’ the country’s sinister motivations should be of great concern to the United States, Fox News reports.

With over 80 million health profiles, China has the largest DNA database in the world. It’s growing. In an interview with Fox News, China expert Gordon Chang warned that China plans to use this information to create bioweapons designed to target specific ethnic groups.

“The coronavirus is not the last pathogen that will be generated from Chinese soil. And so we’ve got to be concerned that the next disease is more transmissible and more deadly than the novel coronavirus,” said Chang.

Chang said China uses the DNA collections of its own citizens to track and control them, but they’re also building a database of DNA on foreigners, including Americans.

One method is to buy American companies that have DNA profiles. Or they will just hack into their databases. Ancestry companies and health insurance companies are likely targets.

However, they have an even more sinister motive, Chang warned. “China is probably trying to develop diseases that target not just everybody, but target only certain ethnic or racial groups.”

On Friday, the National Counterintelligence and Security Center reported alarming information.

They warned that China is creating a global genetic database with Covid test kits and biotech firm buy-ups that could give it dominance over the U.S. healthcare industry and a decisive military edge. They could become dependent on Beijing.

It’s largely China’s threat to the U.S. private sector.

It is part of a push to use tech dominance to gain a military edge, said the report. It comes after two senior Pentagon figures warned the U.S. was losing to Beijing and amid growing tensions over the island of Taiwan.

