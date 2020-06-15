Our illustrious leader is talking out of both sides of his mouth

Our illustrious leader Andrew Cuomo is very concerned about people desperate to save their businesses. He isn’t concerned that they are desperate, he is concerned that they are defying him and his arbitrary rules. But he is not concerned about the tens of thousands of black trans people gathering, violating social distancing, in Brooklyn.

He wasn’t concerned about the rioters either.

Cuomo talks out of both sides of his mouth. He had the highest number of deaths from the virus and New York seeded the nation, according to a NY Times report. He sent the elderly with the virus to nursing homes killing thousands. Now, he’s bragging about how he saved us and has great numbers now.

At the same time, he is playing games with peoples’ livelihoods and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

He is worried about the 25,000 complaints of reopenings and threatening the business owners, but the black trans people can gather. That’s okay.

We have received 25,000 complaints of reopening violations. Bars or restaurants that violate the law can lose their liquor license. People with open containers in the street can be fined. Police & protesters not wearing masks can be fined. Local gov’t must enforce the law. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 14, 2020

If this is OK then it’s definitely NOT OK for the state to cap outdoor graduation ceremonies for NY’s High School seniors at 150 people. Not to mention countless businesses haven’t even been allowed to open up yet. https://t.co/yIpX9MCbXP — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) June 14, 2020