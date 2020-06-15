Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chen are disgusted with Trump’s rhetoric

Business Insider reported that Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan responded to criticism over Facebook’s moderation policies, saying they are “deeply shaken and disgusted by President Trump’s divisive and incendiary rhetoric” on the platform.

If so, why are they not shaken and disgusted by the rioters? How about the vandals destroying the monuments to our past? What about the coup? That wasn’t disgusting? The censorship of the right isn’t disgusting?

I was shaken and disgusting by the filthy language from Megan Rapinoe during the parade to honor her in front of children.

Facebook has censored our posts since 2011.

140 ALLEGED SCIENTISTS

Zuckerberg and Chan were responding to a letter sent out by more than 140 so-called scientists who receive funding through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. In the letter, the scientists argue that Facebook’s policies are “directly antithetical” to the philanthropic company’s mission statement and that the “spread of deliberate misinformation and divisive language” on the platform goes against what the initiative stands for.

“The spread of news that is not vetted for factual accuracy leads to confusion and mistrust of experts,” the scientists said.

“Like many, we were disconcerted to see that Facebook has not followed their own policies in regards to President Trump, who has used the Facebook platform to spread both misinformation and incendiary statements,” they added.

They specifically cited President Donald Trump’s May 29 Facebook post in which he said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” something the scientists said was “a clear statement of inciting violence.”

In contrast, Trump posted the same statement to Twitter, which put it behind a content warning that it was glorifying violence.

Who the hell are these ‘scientists.’ They are undoubtedly left-wing, political plants. The President already explained what he meant. Aren’t they disgusted with the vile rhetoric of the left and who are these ‘scientists’ to decide what is truth?

NEW — Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan have responded to the 270+ scientists at the @ChanZuckerberg Initiative who called on Zuckerberg to curb misinformation. Zuckerberg says he and Chan are “deeply shaken and disgusted by President Trump’s

divisive and incendiary rhetoric.” pic.twitter.com/j5ziU15Ik9 — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) June 12, 2020