Our Man Corn Pop Is Back! Missed Ya, Man!

By
M Dowling
-
1
7

Why do these old politicians never just go away and retire? Of course, he was president only a few months ago.

Joe Biden’s back, giving a speech, talking about “colored kids” in a bus going by. “I had never seen those.”

He had signed up with a Hollywood talent agency. How did that work out?

As Nick Sortor says, this is the face of the Democrat Party.

But…but…he was raised in the black church.

For years, he claimed he was a civil rights activist.

He said he taught black men to use condoms. That is a hard one to forget.

He sure took care of Corn Pop, the gangster.


