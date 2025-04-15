Our Man Corn Pop Is Back! Missed Ya, Man!

Why do these old politicians never just go away and retire? Of course, he was president only a few months ago.

Joe Biden’s back, giving a speech, talking about “colored kids” in a bus going by. “I had never seen those.”

He had signed up with a Hollywood talent agency. How did that work out?

My man’s back! Missed you corn pop https://t.co/E2D6EGHwTX — Jonnnyz32 (@jonnnyz32) April 15, 2025

As Nick Sortor says, this is the face of the Democrat Party.

Joe Biden is spending his first speech since leaving office saying he didn’t have to grow up around black people “I remember watching a bus go by… it was full of colored kids… I had never seen those.” The face of the Democrat party pic.twitter.com/4keCWCep8O — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 15, 2025

But…but…he was raised in the black church.

Also Joe Biden “I got raised in the black church”. Dude still can’t keep up with his lies. pic.twitter.com/7wZwrjFCmE — Silly Girl (@travis_5head2) April 15, 2025

For years, he claimed he was a civil rights activist.

While at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Joe Biden once again claims he was a civil rights activist: “When I started off as a 22-year-old kid on the east side in the civil rights movement.” This is a debunked lie. pic.twitter.com/CY6x07IN2N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 15, 2023

He said he taught black men to use condoms. That is a hard one to forget.

If the original poster has you blocked, here is the video where Joe Biden says“I spent last summer going through the black sections of my town trying to get black men to understand it’s not unmanly to wear a condom” pic.twitter.com/tQ3s7VuHvh — Esha K (@eshaLegal) May 6, 2019

He sure took care of Corn Pop, the gangster.

Joe Biden tells his story of fighting off a gangster named “CORN POP” He Said CORN POP was a bad dude with a gang full of razors. GUESS WHAT! CORN POP is back Corn Pop tells his TRUTH pic.twitter.com/fSC1tazvkD — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) April 23, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email