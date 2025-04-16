Pentagon Chief of Staff Was Also Escorted Out Over Leaks

Two top advisers to Pete Hegseth were escorted out of the Pentagon yesterday and could face serious charges.

Sentinel reported that Dan Caldwell, a top adviser to Hegseth, was escorted out, but later, we learned that officers also led out Darin Selnick, the Pentagon deputy chief of staff.

Hegseth’s chief of staff, Joe Kasper, issued a memo at the end of March directing the Pentagon to investigate unauthorized disclosures and use lie detector tests if necessary.

Reuters was the first to report that Caldwell was put on administrative leave amid an investigation, and Politico was the first to report Selnick’s placement on leave.

The Motive Is Unclear

A source says Caldwell is accused of sharing classified documents with reporters.

It is not clear what their motives were, but one official said Caldwell was leaking information to “far-left reporters to hurt the secretary.” That suggests he was involved in the Signal Chat leak.

It is also unclear what the unauthorized disclosures were. Still, the Pentagon has been beset by several leaks in recent weeks, prompting Pentagon Chief of Staff Joe Kasper to order an investigation.

The Signal Chat and Musk Leaks

Kasper’s order came after the New York Times falsely reported that Elon Musk was planning to visit the Pentagon to be briefed on “war plans” in the Tank. It is a secure conference room at the Pentagon where top defense and military leaders gather to discuss the department’s most pressing issues.

While Musk did visit the Pentagon, the meeting took place in Hegseth’s office, not the Tank, and China was not discussed.

Secretary Hegseth made it clear that there will be prosecutions.

Caldwell was one of Hegseth’s most trusted advisers. Caldwell worked with Hegseth at Concerned Veterans for America, first as policy director and then as executive director.

Selnick also worked as a Senior Advisor to Concerned Veterans for America after Hegseth left the organization.

If you can trust these guys, who can you trust? Perhaps they objected to the Houthi attacks or Trump’s rhetoric against Iran?

