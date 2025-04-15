Judge Rages Over Deportation of MS-13 Member, Dems Call It Kidnapping

During a hearing, a federal judge on Tuesday ordered depositions from several Trump officials, blasting the administration for failing to take any steps to secure the return of illegal alien Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia from El Salvador, who was deported to a Salvadoran prison.

Two courts found him to be an MS-13 member with a rank in the gang. He wasn’t even bondable because of his ties to MS-13. He had plenty of due process, and he is not here legally.

It was NEVER an administrative error since he was labeled a domestic terrorist and not eligible to stay in the country.

When Garcia received due process in 2019, he never tried to defend himself.

Democrats plan to travel to El Salvador to speak with Garcia.

The Judge Wants to Imprison Donald Trump Again

Judge Xinis raged during the hearing, and she is considering contempt charges. They’re trying again to put Donald Trump in prison.

Democrats claim Garcia’s deportation was a kidnapping.

Obama Judge Xinis will conduct a thorough two-week inquiry, which can involve administration officials being forced to testify. “We’re going to move. There will be no tolerance for gamesmanship or grandstanding. There are no business hours while we do this… Cancel vacations, cancel other appointments.” This is the most important thing happening in the government right now. They get away with this; there are no limits. This is where the current line of defense is.

She is considering contempt charges, which usually end in imprisonment.

Xinis Rages

Xinis also ordered the four government officials who signed affidavits in the case to sit for depositions by April 23, allowing Abrego Garcia’s lawyers to question key immigration officials in the administration.

However, Ensign signaled that the administration may assert legal privileges to avoid at least one of the depositions. He also suggested the government may appeal Xinis’s order, saying “we dont believe discovery is appropriate.”

“You lost. This is now about the scope of the remedy,” Xinis raged, adding that there was nothing to appeal.

The Trump administration also argued that it is unable to pressure a foreign country to release someone in its custody.

“If he appears at a port of entry or U.S. Embassy, we will facilitate his return,” Ensign said.

Xinis responded that the argument “flies in the face of the plain meaning of the word.”

“The bottom line is it was a very simple directive. My question, that the high court squarely affirmed I can ask, is what have you done? I’ve gotten nothing. I’ve gotten no real response, nor have I gotten any legitimate reason.”

Xinis suggested a fast pace for the depositions and review of discovery. Then, she will consider holding someone in contempt.

“We’re going to move. There will be no tolerance for gamesmanship and grandstanding,” she said.

“There are no business hours while we do this — there are going to be two intense weeks of discovery,” she added later.

“Cancel vacation, cancel other appointments. I’m usually pretty good about that in my courtroom, but not this time. It won’t be a convenience issue.”

Obama Judge RAGES! Dems THREATEN “Kidnapping” Charges! Libs FIGHT for Kilmar! https://t.co/OqekxzTkOM — Robert Gouveia Esq. (@RobGouveiaEsq) April 15, 2025

