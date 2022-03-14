Our President Wishes Economic Devastation on the Russian People

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

Joe Biden has become more feeble-minded over the years but the one thing that is unchanged, aside from the congenital lying, is the fact that he is a nasty little man.

Recently, he wished economic devastation on an entire nation of people who have no way to control their dictator Vladimir Putin. He wants them to suffer from a stock market and a currency collapse.

This is what we get from the party of caring and love.

Watch:

Then there is that nasty woman who has helped destroy the Democrat Party and Libya.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply