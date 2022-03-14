Our President Wishes Economic Devastation on the Russian People

Joe Biden has become more feeble-minded over the years but the one thing that is unchanged, aside from the congenital lying, is the fact that he is a nasty little man.

Recently, he wished economic devastation on an entire nation of people who have no way to control their dictator Vladimir Putin. He wants them to suffer from a stock market and a currency collapse.

This is what we get from the party of caring and love.

Watch:

Biden starts angrily whispering as he explains why Russia’s stock market is closed: “Ya hear me? It will blow up.” pic.twitter.com/PpdIn1jH2u — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 11, 2022

Then there is that nasty woman who has helped destroy the Democrat Party and Libya.

On Libya’s Downfall:

Clinton proclaims “We came, we saw, he died.” after confirming the US and NATO led assassination of seating African head of state Col Muammar Gaddafi plunging #Libya into endless conflict till date

It looks like American Victory is when Africa falls. pic.twitter.com/1W8nvfRmGh — United States of Africa (@Alkebulan_) March 11, 2022

