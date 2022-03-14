The Great Resetters Ban Putin from the WEF in Davos

“The World Economic Forum, best known as the host of an annual meeting of elites in Davos, Switzerland, says it’s freezing all its relations with Russian entities following the invasion of Ukraine,” the Huffington Post reported.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin last participated in the event at a virtual ‘Davos Agenda’ meeting in January 2021. Previously, he attended the event in person,” the report added.

Klaus Schwab used to have a friendly relationship with Putin, who even addressed the event one year.

“We are not engaging with any sanctioned individual and have frozen all relations with Russian entities,” Amanda Russo, a spokesperson for the Davos, Switzerland-based group, told Politico this week.

Big Tech giants banned Russia’s digital and social media users. They de-platformed Russian state media sites and demonetized users on Instagram and YouTube.

Last September, Putin sent FSB [former KGB] operatives to a top Google executive’s home to threaten her directly, according to The Washington Post. She was told to remove an anti-Putin app or face going to prison, the newspaper said. Google reluctantly removed the app, that was used to help Russians register protest votes, The Post said.

They’ll have to reset and build back better without Vlad.

