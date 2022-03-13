Biden’s War

An article by Andrea Widburg titled, Perhaps Tucker Carlson’s most profound monologue ever, is a must-read. The biggest takeaway in the article is an analysis by Tucker Carlsen and it is something that no one is talking about but it is real.

Are we a people without power? Do our laws now mean nothing? Are agencies, politicians, and corporations deciding what will happen to us?

Tucker points to the fact that Biden declared war and had no power to do so. The sanctions are an act of economic war.

At exactly the moment when the emergency powers they awarded to themselves to fight COVID started to wane, our leaders began pushing for conflict with Russia. And then, on the basis of that conflict, they assumed historic war powers.

Without even pausing, the Biden administration declared total economic war on a sovereign country. No American had been killed. The United States had not been invaded or attacked. And yet, with no meaningful public debate or congressional authorization, the Biden administration destroyed that country’s currency, then removed it from the international banking system, then impoverished its population. Then the administration began seizing the property of people affiliated with that country, without a trial or due process of any kind, without even bothering to explain exactly what crime they had committed.

We no longer have a rule of law. Thank our politicians, our bureaucrats, and the godless corporations for that. Tucker continues:

No American government had ever done anything like that before. If there was one thing the U.S. government long stood for it was the rule of law. The integrity of the system was always the most important thing. But not anymore. That turned out to be an era and that era is gone. Because the target is Russia, very few Americans have noticed any of this. They support it. Virtually no one has paused to ask him or herself where this might be going. How long until our leaders do something similar to their domestic enemies here in the United States? How long before they accuse you of collusion or disloyalty or some other hard-to-define crime, declare you an enemy of the state, and then confiscate your bank account? Something very much like that just happened in Canada.

We Are Manipulated

Our media and politicians lie to us and they don’t care what we think.

It seems like there is something driving us, and we aren’t in control.

Aliens, including criminals and terrorists, are pouring into the country unabated, our economy is in grave danger, our president and vice president are mentally limited and uninspired, and now we hear the clarion call of a war that could destroy the earth. What we don’t hear is clearheadedness, common sense, and decency.

THOMAS SOWELL ON THE FUTURE OF AMERICA

The Brilliant economist warned in the summer of 2020 that “there is a point of no return” for this country.” At the time, he didn’t envision we could have been stupid enough to spend trillions of dollars to implode our economy. He likely didn’t even consider we’d look into going to war with nuclear nations more powerful than we are.

“What I see is if the election goes to Biden,” Sowell stated, “there’s a good chance that the Democrats will control all three branches, the two branches of Congress and the White House, and considering the kinds of things that they’re proposing, that could well be the point of no return for this country.”

During another interview in February 2021 with Mark Levin, he said he couldn’t believe what was going on.

He couldn’t believe people are talking about getting rid of the police, reducing the resources for police when crime is skyrocketing. “It seems such other madness,” he said.

“People in responsible positions are repeating any kind of madness,” and “We may well reach a point of no return.”

“The Roman Empire eventually reached the point where it could no longer continue.” Much of that was internal, not just the barbarians invading.

Levin noted that the Empire lost its virtue. America too is losing its virtue and “no government can protect us from ourselves.”

“There’s so many people just caving in,” Sowell said.

When asked what he thought our future would be, he said that if he had to bet, he wouldn’t bet on America.

Pray for The Great Awakening.

