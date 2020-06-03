Our savior Barack Obama is back riling up the opposition

Barack Obama was live this afternoon in a town hall-type set up. He lost me when he said the protests were peaceful. He wants to contrast positively with President Trump, but he is a Marxist and the President is America First.
Whatever you do, don’t believe your lying eyes — the protesters are peaceful. Barack said so.
On June 1, we posted his guidelines to keep the momentum of the ‘peaceful’ protesters going.
As soon as he started speaking, turned on mute button.
Berry SOTORO is a MASTER of deceit…(“…not even a SMIGIN of CORRUPTION ..”), said the “Messiah”!!
NO PROBLEMS with him, for SURE…JUST keep moving along, nothing to see here…”!!!