Our Social Engineers Want You to Eat Beyond Meat

The vegan food company said its revenue fell nearly 31% in the three months to the end of June compared with the year before. Amid the cost of living crisis, consumers are likely opting for lower-priced animal protein over alternatives such as plant-based products.

Shares in the firm fell 10% on Monday.

“We’re going to be much more aggressive in our marketing,” Mr Brown said. “It is an education issue. The facts are there. The health benefits of our products are very strong.”

[Their marketing is already very strong, and the legacy media pushes it.]

“In a probably no-so-distant future, meat as we know it will be far too hard to attain for everyday purchase. We’ll be munching on handfuls of crickets and frying up sausages beefed up with plant protein,” writes Rebecca Frisker at My Recipes.

My Recipes think they’re “mealy” but are good when crispy.

It’s hard to find anything but positive reviews. The media loves them. I would imagine vegetarians and vegans do too.

Here’s a Costco review from a meat eater:

“Okay, I don’t like these sausages. I find that they have an odd texture and a very strong flavor, which I think is coming from the Italian seasoning. The texture has similarities to real meat but is noticeably different.

The sausages are pretty dry. The main flavor is the seasoning, which is pretty salty. I suspect they’re trying to mask the flavor of the other ingredients with a ton of seasoning. I don’t notice the beet root or bell pepper that are on the ingredients list.

In summary, these plant-based sausages are strongly seasoned and not in a good way. If you eat the sausages like a hot dog, it’s a bit better because the flavor of the bun and condiments help mitigate the taste of the sausage. The package doesn’t say to use the Beyond Sausage as a hot dog, but that was our first idea for using them, and I thought we’d try it.

Three subjective Reddit reviews:

Beyond/Impossible “meat” is fucking disgusting, and you’ll never be able to convince me otherwise.

*** is 100% right. Impossible Whoppers and Beyond “meat” are for vegans who are already used to not enjoying food. It tastes like crap. Just like any other vegan food, but worse cause it’s masquerading as something that’s supposed to taste good (or at least, better). You want an even more unpopular opinion? It’s literally impossible to have vegan food that doesn’t taste like crap.

And I don’t mean “already vegan” stuff like popcorn and french fries. I mean “vegan alternatives” to real food. If you want to be a vegan, fine. It’s your body. But don’t pretend like vegan food doesn’t taste awful. Beyond “meat” is the biggest offender. It’s the traps of food. And as South Park also pointed out, it’s still just genetically modified “green goo” made in a lab, which means it’s also not exactly fresh or inexpensive or anything.

It’s not meat, so it’s not going to taste like meat. I’ve yet to find someone who isn’t vegan that ‘enjoys’ that stuff.

Vegan cheese is worse; it melts into an oily mess as its mostly coconut and palm oils.

