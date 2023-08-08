Biden Shells Out $100M Tax Dollars to Mayor Adams

Mayor Eric Adams doesn’t like his sanctuary city arrangement any longer and bellyaches so much that Joe Biden shelled out $100 million to him.

New York City is a clown world, and as much as Mayor Adams might like to pass the buck, he is the one who demanded New York City become a sanctuary city. He’s the one who said it was racist to deny everyone in the world to come in illegally.

NEW: Texas governor Greg Abbott reveals he has bussed over 28,000 illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities like Washington DC, New York and Chicago. After virtue signaling for years by calling their cities ‘sanctuary cities’, Democrats like NYC Mayor Adams are starting to sound a… pic.twitter.com/kedQqazXeh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 2, 2023

It is infuriating that Joe Biden gave $100 million in federal taxpayer dollars to Mayor Adams.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced $104.6 million in new funding after negotiations determined that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide New York City the funding which is to be used for “the care and assistance of asylum seekers,” according to a press release.

The new Shelter Services Program will receive the money to combat what Jeffries calls “an influx of asylum seekers” and that “it will take an all-hands-on-deck, every-level-of-government approach to solve.”

Sen. Krysten Sinema is unhappy. She wants her $100 million.

How about they all demand Joe Biden close the borders?

