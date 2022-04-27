Out of Touch Twitter Leadership Flipping Out on Leaked Audio

Project Veritas released newly leaked audio today that captures Twitter leadership addressing staff over concerns relating to Elon Musk’s takeover of the company. A top “moderator” said, “How does the board and Mr. Musk plan on dealing with the mass exodus considering the acquisition is by a person with questionable ethics? With no board in place, who will keep Elon Musk accountable, and how?”

He has questionable ethics?

She needs to go.

A moderator is the WOKE term for a vile censor. Maybe they should call them fair play activists or speech protectors.

The leadership is very upset and doesn’t seem to like free speech very much or even understand what it is. They claim they’re liberals, which to them it means they can lie, impugn someone’s character, but don’t let those who disagree with them do it. That’s a pretty good deal for them.

BREAKING: Leaked Audio of @Twitter All-Hands Reveals Employees Press Leadership Over What “Free Speech Means”, A Plan for “Mass Exodus” Due to @ElonMusk “Questionable Ethics”, & Questioning if President Trump Will Return to The Platform#TwitterAllHands pic.twitter.com/K0lUGVvVS9 — Maura (@indiesentinel) April 27, 2022

