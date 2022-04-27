US-Led Monthly Meetings to Throw Money at Ukraine

In a forum hosted today in Germany by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, nearly 40 nations met to discuss current and future efforts to provide support for Ukraine in maintaining its sovereignty. They will also meet monthly to decide how much money to give Ukraine. Ukraine wants “at least $2 billion a month” from the US alone.

Ironically, they will protect Ukraine sovereignty, but not the US’s.

“We’re all coming away with a transparent and shared understanding of the challenge that the Ukrainians face. I know that we’re all determined to help Ukraine win today and build strength for tomorrow. The work that we’ve done together in record time has made a huge difference on the battlefield,” Austin said.

It’s meaningless prattle. High-sounding words that mean nothing. He seems happy that the Europeans are doing anything, but most of the money is coming from the US. Out of $5 billion, $3.7 billion came from the US. It’s the same with the weapons. The US is throwing money and artillery at Ukraine in a frantic manner.

”During the briefing, Austin announced that several nations have agreed to step up support for Ukraine, even beyond the valuable work they are already doing.

MONTHLY MEETINGS TO DECIDE ON HOW MUCH WE’LL FORK OVER TO UKRAINE

Austin said, there will be a monthly “contact group” to further discuss how best to assist Ukraine.

They’re going to keep spending money we don’t have and giving it directly to Ukraine and they are going to spend it on weapons. That will make the military complex joyful.

There aren’t too many people who care what it does to the poor suffering American facing recession.

“The contact group will be a vehicle for nations of goodwill to intensify our efforts, coordinate our assistance, and focus on winning today’s fight and the struggles to come,” Austin said. “The monthly meetings may be in-person, virtual, or mixed. And they’ll extend the transparency, the integration, and the dialogue that we saw today.”

Meanwhile, the US has an invasion at the border and our economy is facing tumultuous seas ahead.

“Ukraine needs our help to win today. And they will still need our help when the war is over,” Austin told meeting participants. “As President Biden says, our security assistance has gone ‘directly to the frontlines of freedom … and to the fearless and skilled Ukrainian fighters who are standing in the breach.’ My Ukrainian friends, we know the burden that all of you carry. And we know, and you should know, that all of us have your back. And that’s why we’re here today — to strengthen the arsenal of Ukrainian democracy.”

The US should be calling for peace. Instead, they’re poking the bear and spending money we don’t have. We don’t have enough money to pay our bills so the Feds print money or borrow, weakening the dollar.

Related