Outrage As Taxpayers Fund Anti-American Activities

“According to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, the US taxpayer funds anti-American green groups that have formed a coalition actively endorsing Vice President Harris for president. Calling themselves green, they are pro-Hamas, pro-Harris, pro-shoplifting, anti-police, anti-prisons, anti-America.

This has been going on since Barack Obama – using misnamed acts to further authoritarian ideology. That administration was also threatening banks if they didn’t debank people they didn’t like, such as companies that sell guns.

As a side note, Texas congressman Lance Gooden has evidence environmental groups receive funding from China, which is trying to influence the election. He wrote a letter to the EPA asking them to work with the DOJ to investigate these groups. He suggests this is why Biden and Harris will not condemn China.

OUTRAGED

“I think this should be an outrage really to every taxpaying citizen,” Capito said during a presser early this week. “We’re talking about the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which is almost two years old as of this August. And I noticed in the president’s schedule that he was getting briefed on the Inflation Reduction Act. So I’m sure he got this briefing.”

The Invest in Radical Activities Act

“While he was being briefed on the Inflation Reduction Act, which we have renamed, Invest in Radical Activities Act, because that’s what this is about.

“So, we’ve really been digging into who is getting these massive amounts of grants through the EPA,” Sen. Capito says.

The EPA has $3 billion in the IRA, and it goes to different climate buckets, which have “little to do with the environment and a lot to do with funding groups that are basically engaged in what I characterize as anti-American activities,” says Capito.

“They’re anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, anti-police, and anti-border security.”

Capito started by commenting on VP Harris’s direct involvement.

“Vice President Harris, who is now the nominee for the Democrat presidential race, is quoted here. ‘I’ve put equity at the center of our nation’s largest investment in climate in history to reach the organizations that know their community best.’ That’s what she said. When they rolled out and actually named these organizations, and interestingly today, there was a news article saying that the green groups have now formed a coalition. Today, guess who they’re endorsing for president – Vice President Harris.”

“Climate Justice is up on the top right-hand bar for $100 million. They have glorified Hamas and called the ICE agenda ‘racist. ‘

“We have the Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs for $50 million. Again, abolish police, abolish prisons…

“The Ella Baker Center for Human Rights gets the most recent funding… between one and $3,000,000. And they are actively advocating to defund police, decriminalize shoplifting, and abolish our prisons.”

That covers $200 million.

“The administrator… said the money hasn’t gone out yet… “Now they’re saying, ‘Well, we don’t check out the partner organizations. So, this NDN would be a partner organization as opposed to an actual grantee.’

THE PROBLEM

“So,” Capito said, “why aren’t you vetting these people? I mean this is taxpayers dollars and what do they have to do with telling people how to live and cope better and clean up their environment? So I think that we need to know that these are appalling to me and to many of us who work hard to make sure that we’re not just paying out taxes but we’re also making sure that we’re making good investments from the federal government.”

Therein lies the problem. Government fails at investment, and our Big Government has no accountability. Overly large government agencies are running the country. They have their own money to hand out along ideological lines.

Watch: