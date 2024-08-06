Lead Agent Known for Incompetence Imperiled J13 Trump Rally

Senator Josh Hawley was told by sources with direct knowledge of President Trump’s rally in Bulter, Pennsylvania, that the lead Secret Service agent for the site, well known for incompetence and inexperience, made decisions that compromised the security of the event, leading to Trump getting shot and nearly losing his life.

The letter specifically states that the lead agent was responsible for failing to check IDs when issuing credentials that authorized access to restricted areas and allowing objects to be placed that obstructed lines-of-sight.

She still has her job.

Whistleblowers say the “security” at the Trump rally — if you can even call it that — was a total free-for-all. People need to be fired. pic.twitter.com/u5xVrcnjOw — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 6, 2024

I don’t want to believe someone would put an incompetent agent in charge to get Donald Trump killed, but…

Senator Hawley’s letter to the current Secret Service chief:

NEW – Whistleblowers tell me the lead site agent in charge of the Butler rally was known to be inexperienced, ineffective and not up to the job – and on the day failed to implement basic security protocols – yet this person is STILL on active duty. Why? pic.twitter.com/EhfUSCvnJ0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 6, 2024

Kimberly Cheatle was in charge at the time. She might have earned the job since she was political.

According to three Secret Service sources who spoke to Real Clear Politics, disgraced former Secret Service Director Cheatle and others in top agency leadership positions wanted to destroy the cocaine discovered in the White House last summer.

The Secret Service Forensics Services Division and Uniformed Division stood firm, rejecting the push to dispose of the evidence.

“Multiple heated confrontations and disagreements over how best to handle the bag found July 2, 2023″ ensued. It “was due to Cheatle.”

“At least one Uniformed Division officer was initially assigned to investigate the cocaine incident. But after he told his supervisors, including Cheatle and Acting Secret Service Director Ron Rowe, who was deputy director at the time, that he wanted to follow a certain crime-scene investigative protocol, he was taken off the case, according to a source within the Secret Service community familiar with the circumstances of his removal.”

Cheatle refused to allow a full DNA investigation to determine to whom the cocaine belonged.

DNA material was on the bag, and they “got a partial hit.” This means they found a blood relative in a finite pool of people in the White House.

Cheatle pressured the Secret Service to stop investigating.

The agency is infiltrated by politicians at the top.