Oregon Governor Signs a Racist Education Bill

Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed a bill to remove requirements for basic mastery of reading, writing, and math until 2029 to allegedly help children of color. This is a vile racist view, and this is Marxist education. It condemns black children to a poor education. It does the same for children here illegally. Since it applies to all the children, it condemns all the children to perform on the same abysmal level, but the children performing most poorly are children of color.

The officials called it a “pause.”

The Oregon Board of Education unanimously voted to extend a pause created by former Gov. Kate Brown in 2020, suspending the proficiency requirement to graduate, NewsNation affiliate KOIN reported.

They are going to graduate children who aren’t proficient in the basics instead of adding educational programs to bring them up to speed.

It’s probably due to the influence of the teachers’ union.

This governor has signed on to one of the most racist actions imaginable. Their actions are based on the premise that young blacks cannot learn. #racism #Oregon https://t.co/GrrNlQC272 — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) August 5, 2024

There were objections, but critics were ignored.

The Teachers Union Strikes

Leland Vittert interviewed former Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan on Tuesday’s “On Balance.” He noted that if the teachers, principals, and the Board of Education remove standards in education, they are no longer held accountable by graduation rates, effectively leveling the playing field by making everyone equally mediocre.

Drazan highlighted the influence of teachers’ unions in Oregon, which have significant control over the state’s education policies.

“Our teachers unions are the ones that are dictating what happens in our classrooms right now,” Drazan said.

Drazan said that the focus has shifted away from teaching fundamental skills such as reading, writing, and math and has become more centered on achieving equity.

In other words, they are teaching Marxism.

Drazan added that the state’s extended COVID-19-related school shutdowns, which were the longest in the nation, revealed the power dynamics at play.

American Marxists should be nowhere near children.