Outrageous! Case against Officer Sicknick ‘attackers’ appears to be a fraud









Julie Kelly, a senior editor of American Greatness, has compiled the so-called case against Officer Sicknick's alleged attackers. This is a summary.

We know why Officer Sicknick died but the case against his alleged attackers continues, although there is seemingly no case. At first, we were told the officer was bludgeoned by a fire extinguisher and that turned out to be completely false.

The 42-year-old officer died of a stroke. The chemical sprayed in his direction during the chaos outside the Capitol on January 6 did not contribute to his death.

THE STORY

George Tanios and Julian Khater were arrested on March 14 and charged with several crimes including four counts related to possession and use of a “deadly or dangerous weapon” and for conspiring ahead of time to use the spray against police officers. They are still behind bars.

A judge today will decide if they can be released. They have not been convicted of any crime.

As with other January 6th ‘rioters,’ they’ve been denied bail. They are not presumed innocent under the new Democrat judicial system.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi lectured during a March 22 detention hearing. “We also generally know . . . that they were supporting the president who would not accept that he was defeated in an election. And so we have created this culture, radicalized by hate, and just refusal to really accept the result of a democratic process.”

He is a biased judge.

He described what happened to Officer Sicknick as “an assault on our nation’s home.”

He preached on: “I don’t think I have ever seen anything play out in a way that was more dangerous to our community.”

Even though Tanios did not spray the chemical, he, a business owner with no criminal worker, was ordered to remain in prison indefinitely.

The Justice Department is seeking to keep all the evidence, much of it from videos, from the defense. This is what they are doing to Khater and Tanios.

Law enforcement doesn’t know for certain if they used the spray at all. Under questioning by Tanios’ lawyer last month, FBI Special Agent Riley Palmertree could not confirm that either man pulled the trigger on the bear spray can.

In a separate filing, Julian Khater’s lawyers argued their client and Tanios were sprayed by others in the crowd, perhaps police officers, and never used the bear spray. The government even admitted in its affidavit that Khater at one point yelled out, “they just sprayed me.”

Khater’s family is asking the court to release him on a $15 million bond guaranteed by 16 family members. (As one journalist noted, that amount is three times higher than Harvey Weinstein’s bail.)

Neither man has a criminal record. There is no justification for them to be held in jail and in solitary.

The fact that the Justice Department is holding back the video evidence should send up all kinds of alarms.

