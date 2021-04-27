Maricopa Judge allows audit to continue, Trump slams the Democrats









MARICOPA COUNTY JUDGE WILL ALLOW THE ARIZONA AUDIT TO CONTINUE FOR NOW

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Martin said he would not extend a temporary restraining order today. It would have halted the audit on Friday if Arizona Democrats had posted a $1 million bond.

“I think this was a very productive and useful hearing. I still have some thinking to do about the requested relief from the plaintiffs. I will do that between now and tomorrow morning,” Martin said according to The Epoch Times.

Martin had been appointed by Janet Napolitano.

Democrats last week filed a last-minute lawsuit seeking to block the audit in Maricopa County. This was hours before the audit was slated to start. They claimed contractors hired by the Arizona Senate, which ordered the election review, were not properly securing ballots and equipment, the newspaper reports.

The audit of over 2 million ballots and dozens of electronic tabulators started on April 23.

Read more at The Epoch Times.

Former president Donald J. Trump slammed the Democrat Party for their attempts to stop the audit. He said “they sent a team of over 100 lawyers to try and stop it because they know what the result of the Arizona Senate sponsored audit will be—and it won’t be good for the Dems.”

While we can’t know yet if it was an illegitimate election, Democrats certainly are worried and brutally trying to block any attempts to determine if our election was secure.

DONALD TRUMP STATEMENT

The Radical Left Democrat Party has gone absolutely INSANE in fighting the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, right now taking place in the Great State of Arizona. They sent a team of over 100 lawyers to try and stop it because they know what the result of the Arizona Senate sponsored audit will be—and it won’t be good for the Dems. The audit is independently run, with no advantage to either side, but the Democrats don’t want to hear anything about it because they know that they lost Arizona, and other scam election States, in a LANDSLIDE. They also know that the Arizona State Legislature approved virtually none of their many election requests, which is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL. The people of Arizona are very angry, as are the people of our Country. If we can’t have free and fair elections, we don’t have a Country. The audit must continue. America deserves the TRUTH!

THEY MIGHT FIND SOMETHING

If they do find something, it will blow the election wide open. Georgia would likely be next.

Donald Trump told us the 2020 election would be stolen via fake printed ballots. The media and left labeled us as conspiracy theorists. The Maricopa County audit is confirming the rumors, that a special watermark is on the real ballots. No wonder the Democrats tried to stall. pic.twitter.com/53BRIwvwvF — Dino Veletanlic (@Dino_Veletanlic) April 24, 2021

FIRST REAL AUDIT

Bernie Sanders supporter John Brakely joined Steve Bannon on his war room. He is a Democrat progressive and made the point that the Arizona audit is the first real audit since the election that were meaningful.

“There really hasn’t been any audits. It’s no different than an emissions test by Volkswagen passing an emissions test on a diesel car,” he said.

Brakely wants “to prove if our elections are real or not.”

Brakely, the co-founder and director Audit USA, explains how the forensic audit is done.

Most recounts use the same software. This is a true hand count and examination with different software.

He said, “without democracy, what do we really have?

Watch:

“Democracy dies in darkness,” as the Washington Post says. The corrupt newspaper will. no longer fact check [liar] Joe Biden.

The Washington Post has just announced that it will no longer keep a presidential fact-checking database under President Biden. Democracy really does die in darkness. — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) April 27, 2021

