Outrageous censoring of Trump’s tweet

Twitter put a warning label on a Trump tweet about mail-in voting, and it was completely biased and outrageous.

President Trump offended Twitter by tweeting, “So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not COVID sanitized. A big fraud.”

Twitter claimed, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

This is outrageous. One more outrage added to other outrages.

NOT SAFE TO VOTE

Democrats are corrupting the vote by claiming it isn’t safe to vote at the same time they allow protests, riots, car shows, and other gatherings of large people. Separating voters by six feet is hardly difficult.

Will Twitter put a label on Democrats who falsely claim it’s not safe to vote?

VIRAL TWEETS WITH MISINFORMATION ARE OKAY

Also, there are viral tweets pushing misinformation about the postal service.

After Trump said last week that he opposed funding the USPS because “that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting,” tweets of mailboxes being “locked” or stored away went viral on Twitter.

The claims, which have over 25,000 and 82,000 retweets respectively, elicited false claims about Trump’s alleged efforts to disrupt the upcoming election.

Other Twitter users debunked the claims in comprehensive threads.

“Despite the corrections, a Twitter spokesperson told National Review that the viral tweets did not violate the platform’s rules, including its civic integrity policy — which prohibits “misleading information relating to votes not being counted,’” it says.

They previously did a “fact check” of Trump saying that mail-in voting is subject to voter fraud, calling it an “unsubstantiated” claim.

There is plenty of evidence that mail-in voting is subject to fraud.

Jerry Nadler said mail-in voting is fraudulent. Twitter didn’t censor his comments:

Is Twitter censoring those who speak out about the risks associated with mail-in voting? @HVonSpakovsky joined @Liz_Wheeler to lay out the facts—and what ALL Americans need to know about #voterfraud pic.twitter.com/PtrTHA3wJu — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) July 31, 2020

This wasn’t censored: Nadler has proof of fraudulence “That will make your head spin” with mail-in voting: https://t.co/A5scn2l4NX — Altering Systems (@HigherKingdom) August 2, 2020

TWITTER SAFETY LIES

We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting. https://t.co/MA6E7mBpkm — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 23, 2020

More on our approach and policy guidance: https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 23, 2020

Per our policies, this Tweet will remain on the service given its relevance to ongoing public conversation. Engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but not Like, Reply, or Retweet it. pic.twitter.com/USuaRr5ING — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 23, 2020